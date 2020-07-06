Khabib's Father Helped Underprivileged Kids Throughout His Life, Reveals His Manager

The entire MMA community is currently mourning the demise of Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov who was a true pioneer of the sport. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, was struggling with several heart complications due to COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Moscow last month. On July 3, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away leaving the entire MMA community heartbroken. While UFC fighters continue to express their condolences towards Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family, the UFC champion's manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Instagram and paid his respects to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Also Read | Amir Khan Pays Respect To UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov In Latest IG Post

UFC news: Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov helped unprivileged kids throughout his life

Ali Abdelaziz posted a video of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wrestling with him on social media and paid his tribute to the MMA legend. In the caption, Ali Abdelaziz pointed out how Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov helped underprivileged kids throughout his life. “This man (Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov) had changed so many lives by giving them food and shelter and a dream. I had the pleasure of being in his presence and had him as a guest at my home,” wrote Ali Abdelaziz.

He further revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is not the only champion to have tasted success from Abdulmanap’s MMA yard. The MMA manager explained that fighters like Shamil Zavurov, Rustam Khabilov, Gadzhi Rabadan, Abubakar, Umar, Usman Nurmagomedov, Saygid Izagakhmaev, Maga Magomedov and so many others have become world champions in different sports under the guidance of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. "His legacy will live forever. Allah called him to go back, we will miss him but I know he is in great hands now. I know we will meet again,” Abdelaziz wrote.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Abdulmanap Breathes His Last After COVID-19 Complications

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje on his return. However, the date and venue of his return are yet to be confirmed. Although there is speculation that Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return in September, no date has officially been confirmed. Khabib Nurmagomedov last competed against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 where he successfully defended his title.

Also Read | UFC news: Khabib father death, Dana White reacts

Also Read | UFC news: Khabib father death, CM Punk reacts

Image courtesy: Dana White Instagram