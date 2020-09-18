UFC Signs Michael Chandler, Will Serve As A Backup For Khabib Vs Gaethje At UFC 254

UFC President Dana White recently appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter where he revealed that three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler has signed a contract with UFC. Dana White added that Michael Chandler will serve as a potential replacement for either the undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or challenger Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Dana White then announced that UFC 254 will take place at “Fight Island” (Yas Island) in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020. Apart from UFC 254, UFC 253 headlined by Adesanya vs Costa and two fight nights will also take place on Yas Island.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib plans training for UFC 254 bout outside the US

Michael Chandler (21-5) is regarded as one of the best lightweights of all time by several critics. He was also the most high-profile free agent before UFC signed him a couple of days ago. In Bellator, Michael Chandler defended his 155-pound title six times across three separate reigns. He has fought and bested incredible fighters like Benson Henderson (twice), Eddie Alvarez, Brent Primus, Patricky Freire and others. In his last fight at Bellator 243, Michael Chandler defeated Benson Henderson by first-round knockout.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Dana White confirms Khabib will return to face Gaethje at UFC 254

After defeating Henderson, Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor, claiming that he could beat the former UFC Champ-Champ in under two rounds. “As far as that fight goes, I finish Conor (McGregor) in under two (rounds) in my opinion. It would be similar to shades of (Nate) Diaz 1, wear him down, hit him with hard shots, take every single one of his shots,” said Michael Chandler at the post-fight conference. “He's got that sneaky strong, thick and hard left hand that he throws and it's straight. Avoid that, wear him down a little bit, make him see Jesus, just put him out,” he added.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib still on course to fight Gaethje despite father's death

Khabib vs Gaethje to go down in October 2020

By defeating Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje earned a chance to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship. The two were scheduled to face each other in September 2020, but after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and head coach Abdulmanap passed away, UFC had to push back the date. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who comes out on top when the two collide on October 24, 2020, at UFC 254.

Though Khabib Nurmagomedov is undefeated at 28-0, a small section of MMA fans believes Justin Gaethje (22-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) will give him a tough fight and could even win the title.

🏆 KHABIB. 🏆 GAETHJE.



For legacy and for gold. pic.twitter.com/VLIHFgHeqQ — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2020

Also Read l Dana White pens ode to Khabib's father after death due to COVID-19 complications

Image Source: UFC Twitter