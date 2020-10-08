SCM Vs FAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men's Bundesliga Handball Live

SC Magdeburg (SCM) will face Frisch Auf Göppingen (FAG)in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Thursday, October 8 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg. Here is our SCM vs FAG Dream11 prediction and SCM vs FAG Dream11 team.

SCM vs FAG Dream11 prediction: SCM vs FAG Dream11 team and preview

Frisch Auf Göppingen are currently occupying the seventh spot in the German Men's Bundesliga Handball standings as they defeated HBW Balingen in their last game. SC Magdeburg, on the other hand, are eighth after facing one loss (against Bergischer HC) and picking up one win (against Füchse Berlin) in the tournament so far.

SCM vs FAG live: SCM vs FAG Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany

SCM vs FAG Dream11 prediction: Squad list

SCM vs FAG Dream11 team: SC Magdeburg squad

Željko Musa, Michael Damgaard, Matthias Musche, Christian O'Sullivan, Filip Kuzmanovski, Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson, Daniel Pettersson, Piotr Chrapkowski, Jannick Green, Tim Hornke, Marko Bezjak, Tobias Thulin, Moritz Preuss, Christoph Steinert, Ómar Ingi Magnússon, Erik Schmidt, Hannes Bransche, Jannick Green

SCM vs FAG Dream11 team: Frisch Auf Göppingen squad

Krešimir Kozina, Janus Dade Smarason, Sebastian Heymann, Josip Perić, Nemanja Zelenović, Marcel Schiller, Marco Rentschler, Urh Kastelic, Till Hermann, Jacob Bagersted, Axel Goller, Tim Kneule, Nicolai Theilinger, Daniel Rebmann, Tobias Ellebaek, Christos Erifopoulos, Felix Zeiler

SCM vs FAG Dream11 prediction: Top picks

SC Magdeburg: Tobias Thulin, Michael Damgaard, Daniel Pettersson

Frisch Auf Göppingen: Urh Kastelic, Nemanja Zelenović, Marcel Schiller

SCM vs FAG Dream11 prediction: SCM vs FAG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Urh Kastelic

Defenders: Michael Damgaard, Nemanja Zelenović, Tobias Ellebaek

Forwards: Marcel Schiller, Daniel Pettersson, Moritz Preuss

SCM vs FAG live: SCM vs FAG match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SCM vs FAG Dream11 prediction is that Frisch Auf Göppingen will come out on top in this contest.

Ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen zwischen Urh und Zele, doch am Ende setzt sich Urh knapp durch und ist somit Euer #FRISCHAUFGP-Spieler des Spiels gegen @HBWhandball Glückwunsch! #FAGHBW pic.twitter.com/Xx43ES7VGE — FRISCH AUF! Göppingen (@FRISCHAUFGP) October 8, 2020

Note: The SCM vs FAG Dream11 prediction and SCM vs FAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCM vs FAG Dream11 team and SCM vs FAG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Frisch Auf Göppingen/Twitter