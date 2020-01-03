WATCH Kirby Smart Get Extremely Furious After Taking Gatorade Bath Right To The Face

Georgia Bulldogs registered a resounding 26-14 win over Baylor in Wednesday night's All-State Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs looked to be in control right from the start as they built their dominance over Baylor over the course of the game. Post the win, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was involved in a funny incident involving players from his team and a whole bucket of ice-cold Gatorade.

Georgia Bulldogs crowned Sugar Bowl champs

Georgia Bulldog coach Kirby Smart's Gatorade bath

As per normal football tradition in the United States, Bulldogs' players - Latavious Brini and Ameer Speed - emptied an entire bucket of Gatorade on coach Kirby Smart after they secured a win in the All-State Sugar Bowl a couple of days ago. Kirby Smart took a few seconds to realise what happened as he hopped around the pitch. The experienced coach and former footballer appeared to be visibly angry at the incident as he looked around to search the perpetrators.

However, Speed and Brini were long gone as they joined their teammates to celebrate the win against Baylor on Wednesday night. In a post-match interview, Kirby Smart revealed that there’s a ‘disease’ at Georgia. While talking about underclassmen Zamir White and George Pickens Kirby Smart said that "To be honest with you, the future is only bright if those guys continue to work because there's a disease that creeps in at Georgia where kids believe they're better than they are and they read their own press clippings."

George Pickens grabbed eyeballs at the All-State Sugar Bowl

