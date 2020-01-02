The Debate
NFL: Booger McFarland's Obvious Commentary Inspires First Sports Meme Of The Decade

other sports

Monday Night Football analyst Booger McFarland became the talk of Twitter in December. Farland has now inspired the first sports meme format of the decade.

Booger McFarland

It didn't take long to manufacture the first meme of the new decade. ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst Booger McFarland has the unique distinction of starring in the first meme of the year and, subsequently, of the decade. Therefore, it is now official - Booger McFarland saying obvious things is the first sports meme of 2020. 

Booger McFarland memes

While Booger McFarland may not have said all of the quotes in this series of tweets, that matters little to the people making the memes on Twitter. His newfound status as the staple of the sports memes for January could have sprouted from his analysis of the Saints vs Colts game in December. During the analysis of the game, Booger McFarland illustrated the Colts’ defence during a Saints drive to the end zone by drawing an obscene figure on live television. Naturally, his 'animation' captured the attention of Twitter users across America, who then took to Twitter to poke fun at the Monday Night Football analyst. 

Booger McFarland's antics

