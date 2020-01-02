NFL: Booger McFarland's Obvious Commentary Inspires First Sports Meme Of The Decade

It didn't take long to manufacture the first meme of the new decade. ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst Booger McFarland has the unique distinction of starring in the first meme of the year and, subsequently, of the decade. Therefore, it is now official - Booger McFarland saying obvious things is the first sports meme of 2020.

Booger McFarland memes

“What he’s saying is since the Saints did not sign AB, Antonio Brown is not a Saints receiver.” pic.twitter.com/fwiU4kefDW — Booger McFarland burner (@jacobross062904) December 30, 2019

"Because the LSU Tigers are playing the Clemson Tigers, the Tigers will absolutely win the National Championship." - Booger McFarland pic.twitter.com/P7dKkIXUA4 — Jason Crownover 🎙 (@JCrownover25) December 29, 2019

"If Jason Garrett and the entire staff of the #Cowboys are all fired today, then the coaches will not have jobs and the Cowboys will have no coaches." pic.twitter.com/50HIP71ArK — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) December 30, 2019

While Booger McFarland may not have said all of the quotes in this series of tweets, that matters little to the people making the memes on Twitter. His newfound status as the staple of the sports memes for January could have sprouted from his analysis of the Saints vs Colts game in December. During the analysis of the game, Booger McFarland illustrated the Colts’ defence during a Saints drive to the end zone by drawing an obscene figure on live television. Naturally, his 'animation' captured the attention of Twitter users across America, who then took to Twitter to poke fun at the Monday Night Football analyst.

Booger McFarland's antics

Booger may not be the best announcer but he is one hell of an artist. pic.twitter.com/hsbJWgkvZf — DailyBooger (@dailybooger) December 17, 2019

