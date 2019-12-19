The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lamar Jackson Frontrunner For The NFL MVP Award By A Mile, Ravens Fans Excited

other sports

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is an overwhelming favourite of the NFL MVP award according to reports. The 22-year-old has recorded 33 touchdowns

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a revelation in the NFL this season. Just last week it was reported that the 22-year-old led the Pro Bowl votings with over 700,000 votes. While he is a frontrunner for the NFL MVP award, reports suggest he is not only leading but an overwhelming favourite to win the prize.

Also Read | NFL Pro Bowl 2020 Rosters: Baltimore Ravens Tie Pro Bowl Record, Lamar Jackson Leads

Baltimore Ravens dominate Pro Bowl voting

The Baltimore Ravens have been the best franchise in the NFL by a mile. They comfortably sit on top of the American Football Conference – Northern Division (AFC-North). They have unsurprisingly dominated the Pro Bowl side with a record 12 players voted in.

Also Read | Lamar Jackson Leads Pro Bowl Voting By HUGE Margin; Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes Follow

Lamar Jackson stats: NFL MVP frontrunner?

Lamar Jackson, who was the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has surely come leaps and bounds following his rookie season. Jackson has racked up some insane numbers this season. He has put up 2,889 passing yards and has recorded 33 touchdowns in the regular season. He led his side to the NFL playoffs with a 10-game winning streak. With the final two weeks left in the regular season, experts believe Lamar Jackson is the clear favourite to win the NFL MVP award.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, several executives and NFL analysts are set to vote for Lamar Jackson as the MVP. He will be challenged by Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes for the award, but Pelissero believes no one will be getting close to Lamar Jackson for the top prize. 

Also Read | OJ Simpson Waxes Lyrical About Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson: Fans have chosen their NFL MVP Award winner

Also Read | Watch Lamar Jackson's STUNNING Interview With Ravens Teammate Mark Ingram, MVP Calls Roar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES