Watch Lamar Jackson's STUNNING Interview With Ravens Teammate Mark Ingram, MVP Calls Roar

The Baltimore Ravens romped to their 10th consecutive win in the National Football League (NFL) this season after the 42-21 victory over the New York Jets in Week 15. Baltimore Ravens quarterback and MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson was the star of the show as he ran the rule over the Jets on the night. It seems like the Ravens are having some fun in the NFL this season. Their running back Mark Ingram provided a glimpse into just how much fun they are having.

NFL TNF, Jets vs Ravens: Mark Ingram becomes hype man for Lamar Jackson

In a post-match interview with a Fox Sports reporter, Ravens quarterback Mark Ingram was full of praise of his teammate Lamar Jackson. And with good reason. In the game against the Jets, Lamar Jackson set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season after notching up 23 rush yards on Thursday night. That takes his tally this season to 1,040, one more than Michael Vick's previous record of 1,039. Speaking after the game, Mark Ingram waxed lyrical about Lamar Jackson.

“I’ve been telling y’all, man, I don’t know how many weeks ago, that he’s the MVP frontrunner. But now I’m going to tell y’all, he is the MVP. He’s great. He does everything necessary to be a great QB, puts it all on the line for his teammates, humble, and we blessed, man. We thankful, we happy for him, and we just gonna keep going.”

"Freaky L. AKA, Action Jackson", Mark Ingram called as he asked Lamar Jackson about his views on breaking Michael Vick's record and also on securing the AFC North championship for the second season running. The Ravens quarterback chose a rather humble approach in the beginning, saying that the Ravens still have two games left to go in the regular season, before continuing by saying that the Ravens' story this season is, as yet, unwritten. Mark Ingram then proceeded to label Lamar Jackson a 'G.O.A.T.' - the Greatest Of All Time.

