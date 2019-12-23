Patrick Mahomes Makes History, Becomes Fastest Player To 9,000 Passing Yards In NFL

Kansas City Chiefs strolled past the Chicago Bears 26-3 on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) to go 11-4 (win-loss) in the NFL. Meanwhile, Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up accolades in the NFL. With another stellar showing against the Bears, Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player in the NFL to complete 9000 passing yards.

With that completion, QB Patrick Mahomes is over 9,000 passing yards for his career. He becomes the fastest player in NFL history to 9,000 passing yards (30 games). — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) December 23, 2019

Watch: Chiefs vs Bears highlights

Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up the numbers

Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP award last season after completing over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. While only in his second full season in the NFL, Mahomes continues to rack up the numbers. Against the Chicago Bears, Patrick Mahomes completed 251 passing yards and registered 2 touchdowns. This season, Mahomes notched 3857 yards and 23 touchdowns in only 12 stars.

Patrick Mahomes: Fighting for the MVP

In October, Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player in the league to complete 7500 passing yards. He continued the same trend to become the fastest player to complete 9000 passing yards. Mahomes has repeatedly been praised for his incredible arm in the league. This coupled with his stellar vision makes him a contender for the NFL MVP award again this season. Although Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the overwhelming favourite to scoop the award, if Mahomes continues his stellar showing, he might just make it two MVP wins in a row.

The Kansas City Chiefs comfortably sit on top of the American Football Conference - North Division (AFC North) and will be one of the teams contending for the AFC title. The Chiefs will finish the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday IST.

