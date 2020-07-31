Lando Norris To Wear Adorable Race Helmet Designed By 6-year-old Fan At British Grand Prix

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has taken advantage of the revised rule for the 2020 F1 season that allows drivers to make more sizeable changes across the course of the season. F1 drivers were previously prevented from making any more than two sizeable changes to their designs each season, but that rule was lifted for this year. Lando Norris' helmet will feature a sizeable change ahead of the British Grand Prix, one that is designed by a six-year-old named Eva Muttram.

Lando Norris British GP: Lando Norris helmet designed by six-year-old Eva Muttram

With F1 rules relaxed for helmet designs, McLaren star Lando Norris said in March that he was hoping to have a different helmet livery for every race, and confirmed on his Twitch stream he's looking to run more fan-made designs through the rest of the season. The 20-year-old has just produced a lifelong fan of F1, by choosing a Lando Norris helmet design made by a six-year-old named Eva Muttram.

According to Motorsport, the Lando Norris helmet design made by Eva Muttram was submitted by his father and will make an appearance during the weekend's British Grand Prix. The McLaren star announced the Lando Norris helmet design winner on social media on Thursday and thanked Eva Muttram for her work. Norris said that the helmet design reminds him of his younger days when he used to "scribble away and make some cool things". The McLaren star thanked everyone who participated in making the Lando Norris British GP helmet and hoped that they can collaborate in the future.

F1 rankings: British GP schedule

The British GP will kick off this weekend and will be the first of two consecutive Formula One races at Silverstone in 2020 with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to follow. Two practices are scheduled for July 31, with another practice and qualifying race scheduled for Saturday, August 1. The main race will kick off at 6:40 PM on August 2.

Entering the British Grand Prix, defending champion Lewis Hamilton, on 63 points, leads the championship by five points over his teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Max Verstappen a further 25 points behind. Defending Constructors' Champions Mercedes, with 121 points, lead the championship away from Red Bull, who are at 55. McLaren sit 14 points behind Red Bull in third and are only one point ahead of fourth-placed Racing Point, who have 40 points, while Ferrari sit 5th on 27 points. Williams are the only team without a point, heading into the British GP.

(Image Courtesy: Team L4NDO Twitter)