Larry Johnson Hints At Conspiracy Behind Vincent Jackson's Death, Gets Slammed By Fans

Larry Johnson is never shy of controversy and the former Kansas City Chiefs running back is back in the news again. The 41-year-old has created a furore on the internet since his retirement with some mind-blogging conspiracy theories. The former NFL player had something to say on Monday as well, after the news of Vincent Jackson's death broke out.

Vincent Jackson death: Larry John slammed for suggesting conspiracy after ex-Bucs star passes away

Just minutes after news of Vincent Jackson's death was announced, Larry Johnson jumped on the opportunity to create controversy. The former Chiefs running back quote-tweeted Bleacher Report by bring up Jackson’s age and his jersey number and alluding to something sinister. “Found Dead” at 38 which is the reversal of his Jersey number 83…(thinking emoji)”. The 41-year-old is no stranger to controversy and eccentric opinions, recently claiming that Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest was a gesture to Hiram Abiff, who worshipped ritualistic murder & religious prostitution and had nothing to do with the fight against racism.

“Found Dead” at 38 which is the reversal of his Jersey number 83... 🤔 https://t.co/IPnOFZsDF9 — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 15, 2021

Johnson also went on a wild rant during the Super Bowl, where he claimed The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, performed a satanic ritual on live TV during the Super Bowl 2021 half-time show. While it is a bizarre conspiracy theory, it isn't the first time that Johnson has made such references. Last year, when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the Super Bowl, he alleged that the duo was performing a child sex trafficking ritual. Johnson's comments, however, this time drew the ire of NFL fans online, asking him to 'Shut up' on his conspiracy theories.

I don’t know who Larry Johnson is, but I hope his testicles turn into cacti and his fingernails turn into ceramic. https://t.co/TFSRzII9oz — Not Brandon Hyde 🇮🇱🇵🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@NotBrandonHyde) February 15, 2021

🤦‍♂️ this guy never shuts the fuck up. Used to follow for the comedy but come on. Every single athlete or celebrity is ALWAYS some stupid conspiracy for him. Stfu and let ppl rest of all ppl they sacrificed Vincent Jackson?! Dumbass https://t.co/nbth1ezyIz — Wes (@EmCWesB) February 15, 2021

This freaking guy finds a conspiracy in everything. https://t.co/hbE4J3Js56 — XWE Wrestling (@XWEInc) February 15, 2021

Can’t we just let the man rest? Why we gotta do all this? https://t.co/gwlQ4f5EfT — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) February 15, 2021

Vincent Jackson cause of death: What happened to Vincent Jackson?

Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel on Monday much to the shock of the NFL fraternity. The 38-year-old had checked in at a hotel in Brandon, Florida on February 11, a day after the family had reported him to be missing. The police found him safe at the hotel on Friday and the case was closed after they had checked on his well being. The local medical examiner's office has not yet confirmed the cause of death but a statement said Jackson's body showed "no sign of trauma".

Jackson last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having spent five years with the franchise. He scored 57 touchdowns during his career and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009, 2011 and 2012 before announcing his retirement in 2018. Overall, Jackson had 540 catches for 9,080 yards in his 12-year sojourn in the NFL and has multiple records with the Chargers and the Buccaneers.

(Image Courtesy: AP)