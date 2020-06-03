Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo And Others Boast Luxury Car Collection: WATCH

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly splashed a whopping £8.5 million to add a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci to his ever-growing luxurious car collection. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has 22 cars in his collection, and he is seemingly not the only athlete to boast a similar, if not better range of cars in his arsenal.

Virat Kohli car collection

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli's love of cars is well-known. Kohli is the brand ambassador of Audi India and boasts a wide range of models from Audi in his collection. Virat Kohli's range of Audi cars reportedly includes models like the S5, RS 5, Q7, Q8, A8 L, R8 LMX, and R8 V10 Plus. Kohli also owns a Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover Vogue, and a Bentley Flying Spur.

Lionel Messi's car collection

Before speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive car collection, here's a look at his arch-rival Lionel Messi's collection. While Lionel Messi has been rarely seen flaunting his cars on social media, the Barcelona skipper has been spotted numerous times by the media driving around in his cars in Spain, be it heading to the training ground or driving around with his family. Lionel Messi's fancy fleet reportedly includes a rare Ferrari 335 S Scaglietti Spider, Ferrari F430 Spider, Maserati Granturismo MC Stradale, Audi Q7, Audi R8, Audi R8 GT. Messi also owns a Mini Cooper S Cabriolet, Range Rover Velar, Lexus RX and a Pagani Zonda.

Cristiano Ronaldo car collection

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts arguably the best car collection among athletes. Unlike Lionel Messi, the 35-year-old loves to flaunt his cars on social media. Apart from the aforementioned Bugatti Centodieci, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly owns a Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Bentley GT Speed, Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8, Ferrari 599 GTO, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, Ferrari F430, Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Maserati GranCabrio and a BMW M6. Also featuring in the Cristiano Ronaldo car collection are luxury cars that include the likes of Bentley Continental GTC, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupe, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Audi Q7, Audi RS6 and a Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI.

Le Meilleur meanwhile reports Georgina Rodriguez surprised Cristiano Ronaldo with this car as birthday gift. pic.twitter.com/XgFO9md2QI — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 6, 2020

La Voiture Noire is part of the two one off cars Bugatti plans to make every year.



It packs 1,500hp and a top speed of 261 mph. Rumour has it that the car might have been bought by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo 🤭 pic.twitter.com/kuL0qJNOZ4 — Billionaires (@BiIlionaires) January 14, 2020

MS Dhoni's car collection

Former Indian men's cricket team captain MS Dhoni is the only captain to win the ICC World Cup, Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup. The 38-year-old may be approaching the fag end of his career, but his stunning auto collection will likely keep growing. MS Dhoni's love for motorbikes is well-known and well-documented. However, Dhoni also boasts an equally impressive collection of cars which reportedly includes the likes of Nissan Jonga, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Ferrari 599 GTO, 2009 Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander 2, Mahindra Scorpio, Ferrari 599 GTO.

Although not a four-wheeler, Dhoni's Confederate Hellcat X132 warrants special mention. Reportedly bought in 2015, the Hellcat is the jewel of MS Dhoni's auto collection. The Hellcat is reportedly also owned by some of the most influential celebrities like David Beckham, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Floyd Mayweather, David Beckham, LeBron James and others

