WATCH | Logan Paul Undergoes Training With Adesanya And Volkanovski For Next Big Challenge

Youtuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul was recently snapped with two of the foremost champions in the UFC. The Maverick was seen grappling with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. It was a friendly session, where Paul evidently got the hold of the supreme MMA athletes.

Logan Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm. The 28-year-old first made waves in the boxing circuit, where he even fought arguably the greatest boxer of all time Floyd Mayweather, and came out with a result that was not a loss. It wasn't a win either but attaining a draw against Mayweather is an incredible feat for an individual, who isn't known to throw punches at a professional level. Paul, then made his entry into the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE, and there as well got into a feud with two of the biggest superstars in the current roaster, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. He even made a special entrance at WrestleMania 39. While Paul still has a WWE contract under his belt but he isn't stopping at that.

Also Read: Ronda Rousey Lashes Out On 'dismally Shallow' WWE Roster After Tag Team Championship Win

Logan Paul wrestles with UFC champs Israel Adesanya for his next big challenge

A video that is making rumblings on social media has made combat sports speculate on whether Logan Paul is heading toward MMA. Paul can be seen indulging in a practice session with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanoski. Here's the footage.

Logan Paul in the gym with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w2AtvJp9Hi — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) May 30, 2023

While it is not concrete whether Paul has UFC in his sights or is training for his next WWE match. But it is certain that when it comes to training partners, he does not resort to anything less than the best fighters out there. Paul has received fairly positive reviews for his stint with the WWE and after Rollins' match fans on social media even began to speculate, who he could fight next. Though he hasn't appeared since the show of shows but his arrival is expected to take place soon.

What do you make of Logan Paul? Do you want to see him in the WWE again? Make a sound of your thoughts in the comments section.