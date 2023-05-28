After Usos betrayal at WWE Night of Champions, What's next for Roman Reigns-led Bloodline

On Saturday night, during the Night of Champions in WWE, something unexpected happened. Roman Reigns was backstabbed by Jimmy Uso. The Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to Twitter to shatter the silence following the Uso's actions.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa unsuccessfully contested for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions.

After Reigns was taken out of the match, The Enforcer was pinned in the final phases.

Posting on Twitter, Paul communicated through a video of him leaving Saudi Arabia in a private jet along with Reigns and Sikoa. Although the tag team wasn't visible in the tweet. The manager mentioned that The Bloodline will manage the issue created by Jimmy's actions on the following Friday night's SmackDown.

"Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC. We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown," wrote Heyman.

What's next for Roman Reigns after the betrayal from the Usos?

WWE has planned something big for the Usos and Roman, as the group has broken up after a dominating stint in the WWE. However, the tribal chief got a heartfelt message from his manager after the wrestler completed 1,000 days as the WWE Universal Champion.

He made this record on the Night of Champions, however, he couldn't celebrate the occasion after he failed to add two more titles to his name.

It is a huge achievement for the WWE star as always backed by his manager. Paul Heyman took to social media to express his feelings towards Roman. He posted a video emphasizing his title and wrote:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and as the wiseman, I (Special) Counsel you to follow my lead on this 1,000th day of the most relevant championship run in sports entertainment history and ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief!"

On the following Smackdown, The Bloodline will be hosting a ceremony to celebrate Roman Reigns' success and honor him for his long title reign. He has defended the title against big stars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.