4-time WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins Stunned By His Fan-following In India

WWE WrestleMania 39 became a huge success for the company, as the wrestling world labeled it to be one of the best WrestleMania events in recent years. While the two-day premium live event was headlined by two different main events, fans also felt that the other matchups also turned out to be great. One of the most loved segments at WrestleMania 39 by the fans was the much-athletic and acrobatic match between ‘The Visionary’ Seth Rollins and Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, two days after the conclusion of the pay-per-view that marked over 81,000 people in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Rollins was stunned to see his fan following among the Indian fans. He took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of Indian WWE fans enacting the superstars’ moves with his entry song playing in the background. Sharing the video on social media, the Twitter user said, “Seth Rollins is so beloved in India that we simply had to create this magical moment at Baithak WrestleMania 39”.

WWE news: Seth Rollins stunned by fan following in India

In the meantime, Rollins came up with a straightforward reaction and just put out two clapping injuries. Interestingly, reacting to the tweet, few fans wished that the 36-year-old comes across the video. Here’s a look at the viral video and how the Indian WWE fans reacted to it.

WWE WrestleMania 39: WWE Universe left in awe of Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

The Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul matchup was one of the main attractions for fans on Night 1 of WrestleMania 29 on April 1. The segment kicked off with Logan Paul making an entrance, hanging on a rope, which was hailed as an all-time classic by the fans. Rollins then walked out to a rousing welcome to the stage at the SoFi Stadium in LA.

While both superstars mesmerized the WWE universe, Rollins was seen being surprised by Logan’s acrobatic moves during the match. The segment became more interesting when Paul’s business partner KSI revealed himself at ringside, after walking in disguised as the PRIME hydration drink. Rollins’ clever antics during the game led to KSI getting frog splashed by Logan Paul.