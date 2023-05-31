Ronda Rousey Lashes Out On 'dismally Shallow' WWE Roster After Tag Team Championship Win

Shortly after being crowned as the WWE women’s tag team champions with Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey aimed shots at WWE, highlighting the lack of competition in the women’s division at the promotion. This comes months after the former UFC champion criticized the promotion for the way they booked the matches involving women superstars. Meanwhile, speaking to The New York Post after winning the tag team titles on Raw, Rousey complained about how the other teams in the match were not on the level of Rousey and Baszler.

“Well, the lack of competition is really the problem. I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both SmackDown and Raw. But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division,” said Ronda Rousey.

Rousey returned to WWE in 2021, following a two-year hiatus, during which she also had a baby. This was in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw WWE drop several female superstars in an effort to manage the finances better. While the top-level storylines have become bigger in the recent past, the tag team scene has remained largely neglected.

'The entire women’s division just got stripped clean': Ronda Rousey

“It was like the entire women’s division just got stripped clean. And now we’re the women that are the women that are left trying to piece together, you know, stories and a division, a tag division with around 10 women or even less on each roster. I mean, we’re trying the best that we can to make chicken shit into chicken salad, and we made some amazing chicken salad [Monday night],” Rousey told The New York Post.

Earlier on March 22, Mercedes Varnado popularly known as Sasha Banks, and her teammate Noami decided to walk off during the taping of Monday Night Raw due to creative differences. Their move saw WWE stripping both superstars of their tag team championship titles, before ultimately handing them suspensions. However, with Triple H bolstering the women’s roster with new talents, issues highlighted by Rousey are expected to be resolved soon.