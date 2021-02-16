Lorenzo Washington Cause Of Death: How Did The Former Alabama Player Pass Away?

Former Alabama defensive end Lorenzo Washington breathed his last on Monday, February 15. He was key in helping the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2009. Washington was 34 years old at the time of his death. Here's what happened to Lorenzo Washington:

Lorenzo Washington cause of death: How did Lorenzo Washington die?

Alabama Football on Monday confirmed that Lorenzo Washington had passed away confirming reports that began to circulate a day earlier, after his former teammate Eryk Anders offered condolences in an Instagram post. Anders had shared a picture of the 34-year-old and writing, “We lost a real one today. Rest easy brotha". A cause of death has yet to be released. No other information has been made available at this time.

Washington began his college career as a nose tackle, but primarily played defensive end under Nick Saban and position coach Bo Davis after the Crimson Tide's addition of Terrence Cody. Saban in a statement said, "We are devastated to hear of the passing of Lorenzo Washington. Our thoughts and prayers are with Zo's family, friends and teammates. He was an integral part of our 2009 National Championship team, a wonderful son, father, friend and a loved teammate".

In his three seasons, he collected 69 tackles (12 for loss) and six sacks of which 36 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and three sacks came in the 2007 season. Alabama went 13-0 leading up to the 2010 championship game in Saban's third season as head coach with Washington recording two tackles with one for their loss in the title game against Texas. The Crimson Tide went 14-0 that season, their first undefeated season since 1992.

Washington wasn't selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, but signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. He was released three months later, and subsequently signed to the New England Patriots practice squad in November. He then had stints with the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions, before calling time on his football career.

According to Sports Illustrated, Washington moved to Dallas as a sales associate at Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. 12 months later, he moved up to serve as the company's assistant finance director. In January 2017, the 34-year-old became owner of TRIO Protection Services, LLC, a private security company also based in Dallas. He also joined Ethos Group in 2018 as a finance manager while continuing to run the business.

(Image Courtesy: Eryk Anders Instagram)