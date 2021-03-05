Louis Nix Death: Girlfriend Suspects Ex-NFL Star Was Intoxicated Due To 'Choice Of Words'

The NFL fraternity had to dea with a piece of shocking news last week when former player Louis Nix was found dead on Saturday days after being reported as 'missing'. The 29-year-old's family confirmed his death to multiple news outlets and was last seen on Tuesday by his family. The Louis Nix death was confirmed after his 2014 Hyundai from a retention pond near his apartment, matched the description of the car he was last seen driving.

Louis Nix girlfriend suspects ex-NFL star was travelling with someone and 'intoxicated' before death

Louis Nix was reported to be missing on Wdnesday, and was located three days later in a retention pond near his apartment. According to reports by Jacksonville news anchor Ben Becker, the missing report filed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office indicated that it was his girlfriend that last spoke to him as she explained the former NFL defensive lineman was supposed to be on his way to her home. Nix never showed up. She also added that another man was present in the vehicle and that Nix sounded intoxicated.

Missing persons report 3 days before Nix was found says Nix gf last spoke w/him at 7:57p on Wed, was on way over but never showed.She says he was driving with another man and”suspected Nix was intoxicated due to the sound of his voice and choice of affectionate words” @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/Iv54yMMZxo — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

Previously, Ketarah Reed, Louis Nix's girlfriend revealed that she was living with the former NFL player before his untimely death. Reed said that Nix was on his way back home on Tuesday night after meeting a friend, but never heard back from him since. She revealed that the 29-year-old wasn't acting out of the ordinary and he had always maintained contact before he went missing. According to a report by News4Jax.com, a diving team from the JSO pulled Nix's car and a tag number out of a pond on Broxton Bay Drive, just south of River City Marketplace.

Louis Nix mother reveals gut wrenching details from son's death

Stephanie Wingfield, Nix’s mother, spoke to Action News and gave her reaction to finding out his car was found in a pond. She revealed, "It appears to be accident something may have distracted him lost control and went into the pond. Because of the curve and they didn’t see the tire tracks until they really looked". Nix's mother further shared excruciating details of her son's death, saying that the 29-year-old surfaced from the water and on the grass. When quizzed about the Louis Nix cause of death, she said that there was no foul play involved, while he wasn't impaired from the medications related to his December shooting or anything else.

I asked Nix mother did JSO suggest if he was impaired somehow from pain meds related to the shooting or anything else and she said “No they didn't but he may have been distracted by his phone.” @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

He was an All-State defensive lineman at Raines High School and the Louis Nix Notre Dame story is a tale of legends. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 and played on various NFL practice squads before the end of his football career. He also played four games for the San Francisco Giants in 2015.

(Image Courtesy: AP)