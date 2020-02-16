Conor McGregor: 3 Times When The UFC Star Proved That His Left Hand Is Too Dangerous

Conor McGregor’s vicious left hand has always been talked about in the combat sports community. The Irish southpaw has managed to outclass his opponents with his 'left-hand strike' on several occasions. A major portion of the MMA fan base believe it to be one of the most vicious moves in MMA history. However, a lot of people claim that the ‘left hand’ is the only thing that Conor McGregor has and he is nothing without it. Let us see three instances where Conor McGregor proved that his left hand is too much for a human skull.

Also Read | UFC 248: Israel Adesanya And Yoel Romero Stun Fans With Dance Moves During Epic Face Off

UFC: Conor McGregor’s top three left-hand strikes

Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo (UFC 194)

Fifteen seconds, that’s what it took Conor McGregor to dethrone Jose Aldo from his featherweight title. One of the biggest fights of UFC history ended in a jiffy. Conor McGregor managed to knock out Jose Aldo in the very first round with a left hook. Aldo started the fight with aggression and attacked Conor with a right jab. However, the superstar Irish perfectly countered it with his left hand and dropped Aldo on the mat. The hammer fists that ended the night for Jose Aldo were equally brutal.

Also Read | Robert Whittaker Pulls Out Of UFC 248 To Donate Bone Marrow To His Ill Daughter

Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes (UFC 189)

Chad Mendes gave a hard time to Conor McGregor. The Irish superstar was left bloodied and bruised by the end. A smiling Conor McGregor went straight after Mendes in the final round of the fight. After blocking a takedown from Chad Mendes, Conor McGregor knew that his rival his tired. He wasted no time in planting a deadly left hand over Mendes that knocked him out cold.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 (UFC 202)

Conor McGregor avenged his loss against Nate Diaz by defeating him via judge’s scorecard at the main event of UFC 202. Though Conor could not finish his opponent, he clearly deployed a lot of damage with his left-hand jabs. In the initial rounds, Conor McGregor dropped Diaz multiple times and left his opponent bloodied.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Wants To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor On The SAME Day

Also Read | Jon Jones Brutally Blasts Dominick Reyes And Critics After Controversial UFC 247 Win

(Image courtesy: YouTube of UFC)