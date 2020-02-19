Mark Cuban On Astros Sign-stealing Scandal: "I’m Thankful They Didn’t Let Me Buy A Team"

Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal has brought the MLB into poor limelight. With the 2020 season just around the corner, the league is struggling to contain reactions towards the scandal. From established stars like Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout to basketball stars like LeBron James, several stars have voiced their displeasure at the handling of the scandal by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. NBA franchise Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban seems to be the latest to react to the cheating scandal, admitting 'baseball is a mess right now'.

Baseball is a mess right now and they have zero vision to see them out of it. I’m thankful they didn’t let me buy a team. https://t.co/W6lIF7mlws — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 18, 2020

Astros sign-stealing: Was Mark Cuban trying to buy Astros?

In 2010, Mark Cuban reportedly teamed up with fellow businessman Jim Crane to acquire MLB franchise Texas Rangers at an auction. However, Cuban failed to clinch the deal. Jim Crane went on to purchase the Houston Astros, that won the 2017 World Series title.

Astros sign-stealing: Mark Cuban takes a dig at MLB

However, after recent sign-stealing scandal, Cuban took a cheeky dig at MLB, while also criticising Manfred for his poor handling of the situation. Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Tuesday to ridicule one of Rob Manfred's exclusive interviews dated February 16, with a caption 'I'm thankful they didn't let me buy a team'.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Mark Cuban also stated that 'Rob Manfred should be embarrassed of himself'. Cuban further added that the MLB has 'zero vision to see them out of the mess'. While Mark Cuban's comments on the Astros sign-stealing scandal may seem harsh, the league has indeed been criticised by several MLB stars for letting the players escape without punishment.

Astros sign-stealing: MLB's handling criticised by players

MLB concluded the investigation of the scandal by saying that it was orchestrated by the players as the Astros used illegal electronics to steal opponent signs. Manfred handed Astros a $5 million fine while suspending former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and assistant GM Brandon Taubman for a year. However, players were not handed any punishment for their co-operation in the investigation. Neither was their 2017 World Series title stripped, enraging a lot of players.

Mike Trout is not happy with the Astros and the punishment they received pic.twitter.com/VDwJCFZXHl — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 17, 2020

