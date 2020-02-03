Union Budget
Mark Cuban Supports Changing NBA Logo To Kobe Bryant As Millions Of People Sign Petition

Basketball News

Dallas Maverick owner Mark Cuban is in support of changing the NBA logo to honour the late Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old lost his life in a tragic accident.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mark Cuban

The petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo is in full swing. What started as an ambitious effort of an enthusiastic Kobe fan has now urned into a massive campaign with over 3 million signatures already. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in the tragic helicopter crash on January 26. While the entire sporting community continues to mourn his sudden death, a fan Nicky M created the petition to Change.org in an attempt to

urge the NBA to commemorate Kobe Bryant by making him the new NBA logo. From NBA players like Jamal Crawford and Paul Pierce to celebrities like Justin Beiber, Snoop Dogg and Usher have already voiced out their support for the #changethego campaign.

Also Read | Mark Cuban And Kevin Hart Engage In NBA Talk, Unprofessional Officiating And Owners Feud

Also Read | Mark Cuban Reveals How Former NBA Chief David Stern Once Hilariously Fined Him $150,000

Kobe Bryant logo petition: Mark Cuban voices support

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban seems to be the latest to agree with Kobe Bryant being the new NBA logo. Speaking to TMZ, Cuban hailed Bryant's impact in the NBA stating he was more than basketball and that Kobe Bryant 'bought people together'. Mark Cuban has already honoured Kobe Bryant by retiring the No. 24 jersey in Dallas Mavericks, despite Bryant, having never played for Mavericks. 

Also Read | Mark Cuban And Danny Ainge Keen To Help Out Estranged Ex-NBA Player Delonte West

Kobe Bryant death: NBA logo change to mark his legacy?

Kobe Bryant, who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, won five NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP during his illustrious career. An 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant has also been lauded by the fans and NBA players for his 'Mamba' mentality.

The NBA logo, which is widely believed to be inspired by former LA Lakers star Jerry West, has not been changed since its inception in 1969. It'll be interesting to see how the NBA will react to the momentum the petition is gaining online.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Injury Update: Mark Cuban Says Doncic Moving Freely But Return Date Unknown

Published:
