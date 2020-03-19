Matt Hardy Debuts; Brodie Lee Revealed To Be 'The Exalted One' At AEW Dynamite

In the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, fans saw the debut of former WWE Tag-Team Champion Matt Hardy. Not only that, but WWE’s Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee also made his debut as the Exalted One. Earlier this month, Matt Hardy revealed that he has officially left WWE because of creative differences. Luke Harper, on the other hand, was released by WWE months ago.

Sin Cara was also released by WWE with Luke Harper and according to many, he could also make his AEW Dynamite soon. Few also say that Luke Harper and Sin Cara asked for their release because they too were having creative problems with the WWE officials. Earlier, A-list WWE superstars like Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho were the other recognised names to leave the company because of creative differences.

AEW Dynamite: Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee debuts as The Exalted One

The Dark Order entered the ring and addressed AEW fans. He said that The Exalted One will appear as promised and started slamming Christopher Daniels. Christopher Daniels came in and chastised Dark Order for wasting everyone's time. Right then, The Exalted One appeared in a hood and started speaking in a distorted voice. Luke Harper then showed his face to the world and started delivering his promo. He revealed himself to be Brodie Lee and helped The Dark Order to take out SCU.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee already making moves!! 😨 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BBnTvoweN3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 19, 2020

AEW Dynamite: Matt Hardy joins The Elite

After the main event, Matt Jackson introduced the fifth and final member of The Elite to Chris Jericho, the Inner Circle and the world. He said his team will not be short-handed at the Blood & Guts match next week as he has called his ‘old friend’ to be the fifth member. Matt Hardy then appeared leaving, Chris Jericho in shock. Later it was officially revealed that Matt Hardy will join the Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Cody, and Matt Jackson) to face the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana, and Jake Hager) in next week’s Blood & Guts match.

