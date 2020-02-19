Matt Hardy Says He Didn’t Get The ‘goodbye’ He Deserved On WWE RAW

After a No Holds Barred match between Matt Hardy and Randy Orton was scheduled, fans believed that the former WWE Tag-Team champion will finally get the respect he deserves. However, that didn’t happen as Matt Hardy ended up getting attacked by Randy Orton once again. He was taken to the hospital. Fans were unhappy with the segment as the match would have been Matt Hardy’s last appearance in WWE before his contract expires.

After coming back from the hospital, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and revealed that he didn’t get the ‘goodbye’ he deserved at WWE RAW. He said he was brutally beaten and suffered multiple injuries. However, he is glad that he’s alive. He said that this week’s WWE RAW might have been his last appearance and he is thankful for the support he got from the WWE Universe.

Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO.



I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I’m alive. I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed. pic.twitter.com/Bzh1Ot4fcU — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 19, 2020

Randy Orton punished Matt Hardy in two different episodes

A few weeks ago, Randy Orton accepted that what he did was wrong. He claimed that his actions hurt him more than it hurt Edge. Matt Hardy appeared and accused Randy Orton of lying and started talking about his past relationship with Edge. Randy Orton didn’t like Hardy’s comment and tried to deliver an RKO, but The Woken One countered. However, the second RKO connected and Randy Orton took Matt Hardy down. The Viper then punished Hardy with a steel chair.

Later, it was announced that the two will go against each other in a No Holds Barred match in the next episode. On this week’s WWE RAW, The Viper entered the ring and said that he is not going to fight Matt Hardy as the wrestler is injured. The former Tag-Team champion responded by saying that he is ready to face Randy Orton even though he is injured. He said that he has not got a clearance from the doctors. Randy Orton asked forgiveness for his actions and started walking away. However, The Viper turned back and delivered an RKO to Matt Hardy. He started brutalising Matt Hardy and hit him with steel steps twice.

