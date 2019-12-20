Cody Rhodes Confirms All Elite Wrestling Are Interested In Signing Luke Harper

WWE has been releasing quite a few wrestlers in recent times. It seems that even though WWE may no longer want to keep these wrestlers, All Elite Wrestling sees potential in them. AEW’s Cody Rhodes recently said that the promotion is interested in signing former WWE wrestler Luke Harper. The former Intercontinental Champion, who was released by WWE two weeks ago, is a free agent now.

Also Read | Cody Rhodes Responds To A Fan's Tweet Regarding Empty Seats In AEW Arena

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes was talking to the media when he acknowledged that Harper would be a great addition to the expanding AEW universe. Rhodes called Harper a great talent and said that the wrestler would flourish in whatever he does next. Rhodes praised Harper and said that when he heard that Harper was released by WWE, he immediately knew that the wrestler would do great in AEW.

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Talks Recent WWE Releases; Sees Luke Harper In Japan Pro Wrestling

#TheYoungBucks haven't been on the best streak as of late. What should be the next move for the Bucks?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/EjFpGXp6WL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 19, 2019

Also Read | WWE: Luke Harper, Sin Cara, Konnor And Viktor Of The Ascension Released By Company

Luke Harper had put in a request to be released from WWE in July. However, the company had ignored his request until now. It was only in the second week of December that WWE decided to release him, along with Sin Cara and The Ascension.

Also Read | AEW Provides Cody Rhodes' Health Update After Major Blow To The Head

Though Harper may have acquired his release from his WWE contract, he is still bound by the 90-day non-compete clause. Harper’s contract with WWE was set to expire on March 23, 2020. Harper can only wrestle with another promotion in March after his non-compete clause expires.

Also Read | WWE Starrcade: Cody Rhodes' Shares Heartwarming Tweet About His Father Dusty Rhodes

Watch AEW Dynamite episode

Also Read | Luke Harper May Join AEW After WWE Exit; Chris Jericho Approves