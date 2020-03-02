Why Is Matt Hardy Leaving WWE? Why Was Matt Hardy Released From WWE Contract?

Matt Hardy recently shared a video on YouTube where he confirmed that he has left WWE and has become a free agent. He revealed that WWE has nothing to do with his exit and he is leaving the company because of his own reasons. Matt Hardy called WWE his home and thanked WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon for giving him the opportunity. Matt Hardy also praised Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and said that he is going to miss them.

Also Read l WWE's most gruesome injuries of all-time ft. Mick Foley and Jeff Hardy: WWE News

Why is Matt Hardy leaving WWE?

While talking to fans during a segment of Talks From The Throne, Matt Hardy gave the answer to the 'Why is Matt Hardy leaving WWE?' question revealed that he decided to leave the company because of creative differences. He said he had a different idea for his character and WWE was not on the same page as him. He said that was the only reason he decided to leave.

"The reason I needed to leave WWE was because, when it comes to my creative stance, and my creative outlook on myself and my career. I just think myself and WWE are on different pages," said Matt Hardy.

Also Read l Jeff Hardy's time in WWE would be ending shortly, but his deal has been frozen

Also Read l WWE Rumours: WWE sides with beleaguered Jeff Hardy but on THIS condition: WWE News

Why is Matt Hardy leaving WWE? Other stars who've left WWE

Matt Hardy is not the first superstar to leave WWE because of creative differences. Earlier, current AEW Champion Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho left WWE because of the same reason. Recently, Luke Harper, Sin Cara and others were also released by WWE because they were allegedly having creative differences with WWE officials.

Also Read l Jeff Hardy removed from RingsideFest line-up, replacements announced: WWE News

Why is Matt Hardy leaving WWE? Matt Hardy may join AEW

After Matt Hardy’s video went viral, many started talking about Matt Hardy's upcoming venture. Wrestling expert Dave Meltzer also talked about Matt Hardy and his future on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer said that he has heard that Matt Hardy could leave WWE and join AEW once his contract expires. Meltzer also suggested that Matt Hardy can join Impact or ROH, but AEW is his best bet as it gives more creative control to the wrestler.

Also Read l Why is Matt Hardy leaving WWE? Matt Hardy says he didn’t get the ‘goodbye’ he deserved on WWE RAW