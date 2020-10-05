Floyd Mayweather Throws Shade At Muhammad Ali, Snubs Him From His Top Five GOAT List

A few weeks ago, Floyd Mayweather revealed the list of his top five boxers of all time which shockingly didn’t include legends like Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson. In the list, Floyd Mayweather put himself at the top, followed by Pernell Whitaker, Roberto Duran, Larry Holmes and Aaron Pryor. While talking about the list on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Floyd Mayweather claimed that no one talks about Ali while referring to boxing. Though he made it clear that he doesn’t hate Muhammad Ali, he added that he’s currently the face of boxing.

“Every time boxing comes on, you don't bring up Muhammed Ali's name, you don't bring up Mike Tyson's name -- you always bring up Floyd Mayweather's name because I'm still the face of boxing,” Floyd Mayweather added.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses comparisons with boxing great Muhammad Ali

Floyd Mayweather slams Muhammad Ali

Later in the interview, Floyd Mayweather continued to throw shade at The Louisville Lip while talking about Ali’s iconic matches. Floyd Mayweather stated that Muhammad Ali should not be recognised as the GOAT as he was defeated by an inexperienced Leon Spinks in the late '70s. Floyd Mayweather then commented on Ali vs Ken Norton, claiming that Muhammad Ali won the trilogy due to some controversial decisions.

Also Read l Will Smith gained nearly 200 pounds for his role as Muhammad Ali in 'Ali'

Floyd Mayweather talks about coaching Deontay Wilder

Floyd Mayweather’s last professional fight was in 2017 when he defeated MMA star Conor McGregor in the 10th round. However, Money is still under the spotlight as various reports claim that he’s in talks to take on YouTube sensation Logan Paul in an exhibition contest. Floyd Mayweather is also keen to remain in the boxing industry after retirement and is ready to coach Deontay Wilder for his third fight against Tyson Fury.

Also Read l Mayweather boxing: Floyd reveals he will fight Khabib and McGregor but only for $300 MILLION

While talking about The Bronze Bomber, Floyd Mayweather said that Deontay Wilder has incredible strength, but he can work some more to make his “skills a lot better”. Floyd Mayweather then added that he’s “here” to help fighters like Deontay Wilder and the boxers can contact him for help and guidance. "I'm here to help fighters, even Wilder. I'm here, all he's gotta do is let me know what he wanna do and we can make it happen," said Mayweather.

Also Read l Mayweather boxing: KSI says Floyd is not going to fight “THE LOSER” Logan Paul

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad Ali Instagram