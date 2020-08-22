Tyson Fury & Drew McIntyre Continue To Feud On Twitter, Tease Highly-anticipated Showdown

After defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and becoming the new WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre talked to Sports Breakfast’s Ally McCoist where he showed interest in facing WBC heavyweight Tyson Fury in the WWE ring. Later, Fury accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge, claiming that he’s ready to fight Drew McIntyre ‘anytime, anyplace, anywhere’. The two then traded a few words on social media but stopped briefly as Tyson Fury started training for his third fight against Deontay Wilder, which was later postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic. However, it appears Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre have resumed their Twitter feud.

Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre reignite their Twitter feud

On Friday, Tyson Fury shared a video on his Twitter page, where he again called out the WWE Champion. In reply, Drew McIntyre jokingly hinted that Tyson Fury is doing everything he can to avoid a fight with WBO champion Anthony Joshua. McIntyre then graciously accepted the challenge from Tyson Fury, saying “Anything to duck the AJ fight, ey? You know where to find me dosser. Let’s make history.” Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre reportedly signed a two-fight deal earlier with the first fight taking place in Summer 2021 and the other in winter 2021.

Anything to duck the AJ fight, ey? You know where to find me dosser. Let’s make history 🇬🇧 https://t.co/FcECnuVv9E — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 21, 2020

Tyson Fury’s brief WWE career

Tyson Fury’s first WWE TV appearance was on the October 4, 2019, episode of WWE SmackDown where he attacked Braun Strowman after the current Universal Champion threw one of his opponents, Dolph Ziggler, at Fury. Tyson Fury then appeared on the next WWE RAW episode where he demanded an apology from Strowman. The two started insulting each other which started a huge brawl. The brawl ended after other WWE superstars and officials stopped the two behemoths.

WWE later announced a match between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman and the two clashed at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, a match which Fury won. Tyson Fury then appeared on the next episode of RAW to bid goodbye to the WWE Universe. In an interview with WWE, Tyson Fury revealed that he would love to come back to the squared circle and fight another WWE star.

