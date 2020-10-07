Floyd Mayweather Is Ridiculing The Sport: John Fury On Mayweather Vs Paul Rumours

For the past few months, rumours have been swirling that Floyd Mayweather could come out of retirement in 2021 and fight YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition match. Though the undefeated boxing icon is yet to make an official statement on the same, many claim that Floyd Mayweather would be making a bad move by agreeing to fight Logan Paul. Recently, Tyson Fury’s father and boxing legend John Fury chimed in on the subject, claiming that Floyd Mayweather would be “making a mockery of boxing” if he fights an “idiot” Logan Paul.

John Fury then joined rapper 50 Cent and others as he asked if Floyd Mayweather is actually skint. “Is he skint or something? He's got all the money in the world. A man of his calibre messing with a YouTuber?” John Fury questioned. The 56-year-old then slammed Logan Paul for challenging Floyd Mayweather, claiming that he could “backhand” Logan Paul. John Fury asked Logan Paul why he’s going after the best pound-for-pound boxer when he can’t even take on his younger son Tommy Fury.

“Come on Floyd, stop ridiculing the sport with these idiots for a few quid. You've got enough money. You know these billionaires, what their biggest problem is? How to make another million on top of the hundreds of millions they've already got,” John Fury told iFL TV.

Mayweather next fight: What if Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul goes through?

Even if Floyd Mayweather agrees to fight Paul, there’s a very marginal chance that the YouTuber will come out on top. Paul has the advantage in size and reach but that will account for little against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Money Mayweather. Mayweather is also no stranger to exhibition matches, as he fought former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in August 2017. Mayweather won that bout via TKO in the 10th round.

Mayweather next fight: KSI chimes in on Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

A couple of weeks ago, Logan Paul’s former rival KSI called "bulls***" on the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul rumours, claiming that Money would never fight a “loser” like Logan Paul. KSI said that Logan Paul is yet to win a major bout and is not stylistically capable of trading blows with a boxing legend. A fight between the two makes little sense as Logan Paul has a win-loss record of 0-1, while Floyd Mayweather is undefeated with 50 wins.

Image Source: John Fury, Floyd Mayweather Instagram