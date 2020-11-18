Michael Chandler Claims “there’s 0% Chance I'll Fight Tony Ferguson In December 2020”

A couple of days ago, Tony Ferguson shared a video on social media where he asked UFC president Dana White to book a fight between him and Michael Chandler for UFC 256. Recently, Michael Chandler also showed interest in fighting the former interim champion, but not by the end of this year. While talking to ESPN, the former Bellator star revealed he’s ready to fight Ferguson in January to co-headline McGregor vs Poirier 2.

Michael Chandler on possibly fighting Tony Ferguson

The two top stars were initially scheduled to collide at UFC 254 but the fight was cancelled as El Cucuy was not interested in fighting a newcomer for an unsatisfactory purse. Due to this, the former Bellator champion served as the backup in the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje bout. Though he didn’t perform at the event, he made weight for the bout and trained for the same.

While talking to ESPN, Michael Chandler slammed Tony Ferguson for not fighting him at UFC 254. Chandler said he needs some time to rest and can’t prepare to go up against El Cucuy in just three or four weeks. He then asked Tony Ferguson to stop “muddying the water with this silly stuff” and accept a fight against him in January 2021.

“Tony, you had the opportunity to fight me in October and you said no. You didn't even bring up fighting in December until it was way past the 11th hour. Let's be realistic and sign up for Jan. 23,” Michael Chandler added.

Tony Ferguson lost his last bout to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May and is looking to end his year with a win. This could explain why he’s demanding Dana White book a bout between him and other top lightweight contenders for December. Though El Cucuy has called out a number of fighters in the past few weeks - including champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and others - only Michael Chandler has shown interest in fighting him, but not this year.

A couple of days ago, Michael Chandler praised Tony Ferguson, hailing him as “the scariest guy” in the lightweight division. Chandler then called Ferguson “lethal", adding that a win against El Cucuy would give him a huge bump. “I think Tony Ferguson’s the scariest guy in the division. He’s got a screw loose, and he fights like it, and it’s admirable,” Michael Chandler told Aaron Bronsteter.

