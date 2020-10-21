Michael Chandler Praises Tony Ferguson, Calls Him Out By Saying, “he’s Got A Screw Loose”

Michael Chandler is currently at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as he will serve as a potential replacement for either the undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. However, if he’s not able to fight at the upcoming PPV, Chandler says he would like to make his UFC debut against Tony Ferguson. While talking to Aaron Bronsteter, Michael Chandler claimed that Tony Ferguson would be a perfect opponent for him as he’s “the scariest guy in the lightweight division”.

“I think Tony Ferguson’s the scariest guy in the division. He’s got a screw loose, and he fights like it, and it’s admirable,” Michael Chandler added.

Michael Chandler fight: Chandler thinks Tony Ferguson fight would be “scary”

Michael Chandler claimed that he has been trading words with Tony Ferguson on social media which proves that the former interim champ is also interested in fighting him. Despite Tony Ferguson’s recent loss to Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler believes El Cucuy is still a lethal fighter and it would be a huge bump for him if he defeats Tony Ferguson in the future. Michael Chandler reiterated that the Ferguson fight would be “scary” and it would be a great stage from him to introduce himself to the UFC world.

Michael Chandler (21-5) was the most high-profile free agent in MMA before he was signed up by Dana White and company a couple of weeks ago. Earlier, he was rumoured to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 but Dana White made it clear that he will serve as a replacement for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje title fight. Michael Chandler is a former Bellator champion who defended his 155-pound title six times across three separate reigns before losing it last to Patrício Freire.

Michael Chandler fight: When Chandler called out Conor McGregor

In his time in Bellator, Michael Chandler defeated fighters like Benson Henderson (twice), Eddie Alvarez, Brent Primus, Patricky Freire and others. His last fight was against Henderson at Bellator 243 which he won via first-round knockout. After the fight, Chandler called out a host of fighters including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor in the post-fight conference.

“As far as that fight goes, I finish Conor (McGregor) in under two (rounds) in my opinion. It would be similar to shades of (Nate) Diaz 1, wear him down, hit him with hard shots, take every single one of his shots,” said Michael Chandler.

