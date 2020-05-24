What Channel Is The Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson Golf Match On? Woods Vs Mickelson 2020

Although pro golfing action returned with the Seminole Skins match last week, this weekend's Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson 2020 exhibition game will provide fans with some much-needed, scintillating golfing entertainment. The two golfing greats will gear up to up the ante as the Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson 2020 match will include a pair of All-Time NFL greats in the form of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Golf and NFL fans have been shooting a number of questions on social media in a bid to know, 'What channel is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match on?' and ' When is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match?'. Here are the details regarding the Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson 2020 exhibition game.

ALSO READ: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Trade Final Blows Before Charity Golf Showdown On Sunday

What channel is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match on? Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson 2020

The origins of the exhibition match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson began in 2018 when Mickelson edged out his rival on the day but the duo hoped that there would similar matches in the future. The two golfing greats, who share 20 major championships between them, had some time to plan for the Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson 2020 exhibition match following the coronavirus crisis. Now, the Tiger Woods vs Phil Michelson 2020 match is set to include NFL greats Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

ALSO READ: Indian Golfers Jeev, Kapur Will Miss Cancelled US Open Qualifiers

What channel is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match on? Tom Brady golf match date

NFL and Tampa Bay fans searched up 'When is the Peyton Manning and Tom Brady golf match date?'. The newly-signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to partner up with Phil Mickelson while Tiger woods will partner Peyton Manning for the match over the weekend. The Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning golf match is scheduled for this Sunday, May 24 as the four players will compete at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The match is expected to raise $10 million for charity that will go towards coronavirus relief but the four players will have the chance to raise that sum over the course of the game. Along with requesting the match date, fans also wanted to know the answer to 'What channel is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match on?'

ALSO READ: When Tom Brady And Michael Jordan Teamed Up To Win Charity Golf Tournament In 2006: Watch

What channel is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match on? When is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match?

Fans on social media were sent into a frenzy after hearing the news that NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were set to partner the pair of golfing legends for the game. TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN will broadcast the Tiger Woods vs Phil Michelson 2020 game answering the in-demand question, 'What channel is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match on?'

Finally, fans wanted to know the answer to exactly 'When is the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson golf match?. The match between the four American sporting legends will begin at 3 pm ET. More so, the live TV broadcast will be hosted by sportscaster Brian Anderson who will be joined by analyst and former NBA star Charles Barkley, and 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

ALSO READ: Wayne Rooney Plans To Build A Golf Course On His 120-acre £20m Estate In Cheshire