Michael Schumacher Set For Stem Cell Surgery 'within Days' 7 Years After Grave Accident

The Michael Schumacher ski accident incident from 2013 is one of the most tragic events to ever hamper a sports legend's life. The seven-time Formula One champion suffered a severe head injury as a consequence of the accident and has been bed-ridden ever since. Initially in a coma, the Ferrari icon slipped out of the medical condition but still remained on the bed and in need of assistance to go about daily activities. The Formula One legend's medical condition post the 'Michael Schumacher accident' has been kept very private in order to protect his legacy and his family. However, recent reports have revealed that a Michael Schumacher stem cell surgery is on the cards and could be completed within the next few days.

Michael Schumacher stem cell surgery to take place 'within days'

The Michael Schumacher stem cell surgery is set to take place within days in order to regenerate his nervous system. As per Contro Copertina, French cardiologist Phillip Menasche will perform the path-breaking surgery on the German legend. Michael Schumacher is reportedly undergoing pioneering surgery which will see the damaged cells in his nervous system replaced with healthy ones which have been harvested from bone marrow. The highly-rated medical professional is understood to have performed Michael Schumacher stem cell surgery in September last year.

As per reports, Dr Menasche is one of the pioneers in stem cell therapy and was reportedly using surgery to transfer cells from his heart to the brain. He will be performing the highly risky surgery on Schumacher in the next week or so. Michael Schumacher's medical condition has been highly-protected ever since the Michael Schumacher accident took place in 2013.

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Nicola Acciari said she could not predict what the outcome of the Michael Schumacher stem cell surgery could be. She was quoted as saying in Contro Copertina, "Over the past 20 years, science has made enormous progress with stem cell treatment. But that does not change that we still do not know much about the human brain. We are not able to say what the results will be. We must imagine a person very different from the one we remember on the track, with a very altered and deteriorated organic, muscular and skeletal structure. All as a result of the brain trauma he suffered."

Michael Schumacher was out skiing with his 14-year old son in the French Alps when he slipped and hit his head on a rock. Schumacher sustained a grave injury to his head despite wearing a ski helmet. Immediately after the 'Michael Schumacher accident' took place, the German was then airlifted to Grenoble Hospital where he underwent two surgical interventions.

Michael Schumacher was put in a medically-induced coma after sustaining a dangerous head injury. He regained consciousness a year later in Grenoble. Back then, it was reported that Schumacher was "paralysed and in a wheelchair" and he "cannot speak and has memory problems". A year later, Schumacher's agent said that his condition is slowly improving "considering the severeness of the injury he had." In 2019, Le Parisien reported that the Ferrari legend had been admitted to the Hospital European Georges-Pompidou in Paris for treatment under the supervision of cardiovascular surgeon Philippe Menasche.

