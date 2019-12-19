Jets Sign Former Ravens Running Back Kenneth Dixon After Mounting Injuries

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon will suit up for the New York Jets this year. The Jets announced Kenneth Dixon's signing on Wednesday night. The former Ravens running back finished the 2018 season with 333 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

We have signed RB Kenneth Dixon to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/MJmWHHgU97 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2019

NFL: New York Jets sign former Ravens running back after Bilal Powell's injury

Jets' Bilal Powell suffered an injury during the Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The fact that Powell was on the Jets' injury report on Wednesday could have played a part in the Jets' decision to sign Kenneth Dixon. Interestingly, the Jets' current player personnel director Chad Alexander was with the Baltimore Ravens when Kenneth Dixon came into the NFL as a fourth-round Ravens pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

New York Jets are currently third in the NFC East, which means they have been eliminated from NFL playoffs contention. Their next game will see them host the Pittsburgh Steelers who will still harbour hopes of a playoff. As things stand after Week 15, the Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a wildcard round.

Kenneth Dixon's former team, on the other hand, have been dominating the NFL this season. The Ravens currently have a 12-2 record in the league, a record that is better by none of the teams in the NFL. As reported earlier this week, the Ravens had a record 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl. Lamar Jackson led the voting by over 700,000 votes.

