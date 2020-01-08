Raiders' Josh Jacobs Embodies Rags-to-riches Story After Successful Rookie Season

Josh Jacobs made his debut National Football League (NFL) season in 2019 to remember. Jacobs was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He then rushed for 1,150 yards in just 13 games, while also smashing the Oakland Raiders' rookie rushing yards record, which was previously held by Hall of Famer Marcus Allen. While he did miss three games due to injury, overall it was more than a productive year for Josh Jacobs. However, the icing on the cake during his successful run, came earlier this year.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner buys father a house after making debut

Blessed just bought my pops a house 🏠🤞🏽💯 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 7, 2020

An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma.



More: https://t.co/KGdnecQbl4 pic.twitter.com/Jj5B39U6rN — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) January 7, 2020

Josh Jacobs and his siblings spent a week sleeping on the streets of Tulsa in their early years. The now-Raiders running back and his siblings were, in fact, bordering on homelessness and even spent some time living off a car with their father, Marty Jacobs in Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, thanks to his newfound success in his debut season in the NFL, Josh Jacobs’ journey has come a full circle. On the back of a modest, 4-year contract worth a reported $11.93 million, the Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner bought a house for his father in Oklahoma earlier this week. The Raiders running back gave his followers a glimpse of the house when he posted a story on his Instagram profile last night.

I have spent much of the day thinking about @iAM_JoshJacobs and the fact that he was able to buy his dad a house after years of living in hotels and in cars and on floors and couches around his hometown. About 15 months ago, he was a third-string running back. What a moment. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) January 8, 2020

Josh Jacobs has left a more-than-lasting impression in his debut season in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. Jacobs registered seven touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his 13 games for the Raiders. He also caught 20 passes for 166 yards. His average of 88.5 rushing yards per game was the third-best in the NFL, only behind Titans’ Derrick Henry and Browns’ Nick Chubb.

