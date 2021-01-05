Mike Perry Posts Video Of Himself Lying In A Pool Of Blood After Suffering Lacerations

UFC welterweight Mike Perry recently posted a video on his Instagram story, which shocked many. In the graphic video, the 29-year-old can be seen lying prone while bleeding profusely from his leg and left ankle. He then turns the camera around which reveals a shattered glass door, hinting that he could have suffered the injuries while trying to kick the door.

Here’s the video Mike Perry shared on Instagram

Disclaimer: The video involves offensive language and blood; viewer discretion is advised.

Though ‘The Platinum’ didn’t reveal what exactly happened, the various pictures he posted on social media provide some context. According to fans, Mike Perry – who has faced a number of legal issues due to his alcohol problems – was seen drinking in his yacht, where the accident took place. Some even claim that the UFC star tried to kick the door while being heavily drunk on the yacht, where he was with his pregnant girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

Peep that bottle by his knee. Definitely been drinking. pic.twitter.com/Cu710lhecH — Shay Daisy🌼 (@shaysmma) January 4, 2021

Later, Mike Perry gave fans an update on his condition while posting some more videos on his IG stories. One clip shows him receiving stitches from a doctor, another video features someone, presumably Perry, walking his dog.

Mike Perry attacks man in bar

Last year in July, Perry landed himself in trouble after he attacked a man in a bar following an argument. The UFC fighter also put out a statement afterwards, claiming that the 29-year-old won’t be allowed to compete in the promotion unless he seeks professional treatment. However, after the recent incident, it can be said that the promotion could take some serious action against the welterweight if he doesn’t show any improvement in his behaviour.

“(Perry) further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counselling,” UFC stated.

Mike Perry was last seen in action at UFC 255 against Tim Means. He lost via unanimous decision after badly missing weight. However, UFC President Dana White is in no hurry to release Perry as he thinks that the 29-year-old is “fun to watch”.

Image Source: Mike Perry Instagram