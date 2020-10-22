Mike Perry Denies Abusing Ex-wife After 911 Call Gets Leaked, Admits To Alcohol Problems

A couple of days ago, Danielle Nickerson, ex-wife of UFC star Mike Perry talked to MMA Junkie and accused Perry of domestic violence. TMZ obtained a 911 recording where Platinum’s mother can be seen telling dispatch that she’s “scared for my life". Danielle Nickerson also accused Mike Perry of assaulting her on multiple occasions, including an incident in February 2020 which left her with hematomas, bruises and a cracked rib. She said that after the assault, she ran to her neighbour’s house for help and called her mother-in-law. That’s when Sabra Young (Mike Perry’s mother) dialled 911.

“My son is out in the driveway, and he’s violent right now, and I’m scared for my life, and I don’t know what he’s going to do. His wife is inside my house, and I’m afraid he’s going to hurt her,” Young told 911 dispatch.

Mike Perry 911 call: Mike Perry denies abusing Danielle Nickerson

Recently, Mike Perry released a statement on Twitter where he denied abusing his ex-wife. Mike Perry claimed that he never “put my hands” on Danielle Nickerson while admitting he had anger management and alcohol problems in the past. Mike Perry concluded by saying that he has moved on and wishes Danielle Nickerson finds peace.

Mike Perry is currently dating Latory Gonzalez and the two earlier announced that they will welcome a newborn in early 2021. In his statement, Mike Perry revealed that he’s excited to welcome his son and is looking forward to being a father. “I am now in a loving relationship where I am looking forward and excited to welcome my first-born. I’m hopeful, my ex can move on and find peace as I have,” Mike Perry added.

In January 2020, Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall and is currently training to fight former UFC champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 in November 2020. The grappler’s 2020 has been marred with issues out of the cage following an incident in a bar where he punched an older man. However, The Platinum has shown signs of change as he joined an anger management course after his split with Danielle Nickerson. Mike Perry is also getting treated for his alcohol problems.

Image: UFC YouTube