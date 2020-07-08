How To Watch UFC 251 Episode 2: UFC 251 Embedded 2 Details And Preview

UFC 251 headlined by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal will go live on July 12, Sunday (IST) from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Usman vs Masvidal is going to be the inaugural main event for the UFC Fight Island events and MMA fans are thrilled about the star-studded headliner. Amid all the drama going around the UFC Fight Island events and the current welterweight tale, Dana White has finally succeeded in lining up Jorge Masvidal against Kamaru Usman after Gilbert Burns had to exit the headliner due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The main event of UFC 251, therefore, is still intact and UFC officials have released the second episode of UFC embedded vlogs for their upcoming event. In the second episode, UFC fans will get a glimpse of the entire happenings on Yas Island. Here’s how to watch UFC 251 episode 2.

UFC embedded vlogs: How to watch UFC 251 episode 2?

As we get close to UFC 251, MMA fans have been posing questions as to how to watch UFC 251 episode 2. The episode will reveal all the goings-on at Yas Island along with several UFC superstars making their way to Fight Island. Meanwhile, main-event contenders Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman have been tested for COVID-19 and have tested negative. However, Masvidal's coach Mike Brown did test positive and will miss the event. Here’s how to watch UFC 251 episode 2.

How to watch UFC 251 episode 2?

UFC 251 episode 2 will be available on YouTube. The UFC 251 embedded vlogs showcase the entire pre-process of a particular UFC event and the official YouTube handle of UFC releases an episode each week before an event. UFC embedded blogs have already released the second episode of UFC 251 on their YouTube channel and fans can now watch it on the video-sharing platform.

How to watch UFC 251 episode 2? UFC 251 preview

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman have been taking verbal digs at each other for months now and the rivalry has finally materialised into a title contest at the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will put his title on the line against Jorge Masvidal in a five-round battle. Apart from this headliner, UFC 251 will feature two more title fights - Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway for the featherweight title, and Jose Aldo vs Peter Yan for the vacated bantamweight title.

