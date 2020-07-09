UFC Star Mike Perry Purchases New 4Runner For Girlfriend Latory Gonzalez

UFC welterweight prospect Mike Perry bounced back in the win column on June 27 by registering an impressive victory via unanimous decision against Mickey gall at UFC Fight Night- “Poirier vs Hooker”. Apart from his return to the winner's bracket, Mike Perry has also bagged a lucrative fight purse, according to reports. To celebrate the contract, Mike Perry gifted a brand new 4Runner car to his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez, which has seemingly caught the interest of UFC fans.

UFC news: Mike Perry gifts 4Runner to girlfriend Latory Gonzalez

Mike Perry did not have his coaches and trainers in his corner at UFC Fight Night’ “Poirier vs Hooker” on June 27. Instead, ‘The Platinum’ decided to bring his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez, who had Mike Perry's back throughout the fight. However, it was pre-decided that Mike Perry would be having his girlfriend in his corner after UFC officials gave the green signal to the idea.

I guess I can say I am Mike Perry fan. Dude was just talking about tax issues, two weeks ago and now he is buying his girl a 4 Runner. This dude needs a financial advisor. pic.twitter.com/wxksuN5VEi — CI (@CI_Pratt) July 7, 2020

Although Mike Perry was brutally trolled for the same by his fellow UFC fighters and fans, he silenced his critics by defeating Mickey Gall in the matchup. Mike Perry also said that he is looking forward to having Latory Gonzalez at his future UFC fights. However, what made the event seemingly special is Mike Perry’s brand new 4Runner gift to Latory Gonzalez. Mike Perry posted the picture of his girlfriend in front of their 4Runner model and fans have been talking about it since then.

UFC news: Mike Perry bar fight

The Platinum, on the other hand, has landed himself in deep water after punching an old man in a bar last night. Video footage of Mike Perry assaulting the old man has gone viral on social media and police officials are currently investigating the matter. The incident took place in Texas, where Mike Perry was confronted by an old man and the duo got involved in a war of words. However, Mike Perry landed a punch on the old man’s face and verbally abused him with racial slurs. Although no arrests have been made, Mike Perry has already received considerable heat from the MMA world.

