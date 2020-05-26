Henry Cejudo Confirms Retirement After 'wonderful Ride' In A Heartfelt Statement

Henry Cejudo ‘The Triple C’ successfully vanquished former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in their last encounter at UFC 249 and went on to shock UFC fans by announcing his retirement in the post-fight interview. However, there were rumours that Henry Cejudo could lace up the MMA gloves once again for one last dance in the octagon. While UFC fans were already talking about a matchup between Henry Cejudo and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, ‘The King of Cringe’ released an official statement on social media and announced in a heartfelt post that he will not be seen back in action, confirming his permanent retirement from the sport.

Also Read | Henry Cejudo career: Henry Cejudo Makes It To The Guinness Book Of Records Amid COVID-19 Crisis after Henry Cejudo retirement

UFC: Henry Cejudo retirement announced with a heartfelt message

Henry Cejudo recently took to Instagram and confirmed his retirement. In the message, Henry Cejudo expressed his gratitude towards UFC president Dana White and stated that he will forever be grateful towards him and all the fans for the love he received through the years. 'Triple C' further thanked his coaches and teammates as he went on to label his UFC journey as a “wonderful ride”.

"Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @danawhite. I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it. To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out. #retiredontop" wrote Henry Cejudo in the caption.

Also Read | Henry Cejudo career: Henry Cejudo retirement announcement after UFC 249 win

Since Henry Cejudo is no longer a contender in the UFC, the bantamweight title has now been vacated. Jose Aldo was earlier scheduled to get the next title shot against Henry Cejudo, but Cejudo’s retirement has changed a lot of the dynamics in the current bantamweight division. Since Marlon Moraes is currently the number one-ranked bantamweight fighter, the Brazilian is expected to go up against Aljamain Sterling for the vacant belt. However, no official confirmation has been given by the UFC officials just yet as they plan for life without Henry Cejudo.

UFC: Henry Cejudo's post-retirement plans

Henry Cejudo already revealed his post-retirement plans during an interview with ESPN. The Olympic gold medallist claimed that he is planning to conquer the real estate world after dominating the octagon. As per Henry Cejudo’s statement, he has already purchased some properties and is planning to explore more of the business world.

Henry Cejudo Career record- Wins: 16, Losses: 2

Also Read | Conor McGregor Offered Title Shot Against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman

Also Read | Henry Cejudo career: Chinese Tai Chi Master Boasts Of Beating UFC Fighter, Gets K.O By Amateur Fighter Instead

Image courtesy: Henry Cejudo Twitter