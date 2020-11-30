Mike Tyson And Roy Jones Jr Get $1 MILLION Each, Double Jake Paul & Nate Robinson's Purse

After a hype that lasted months, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr finally took each other on at the Staples Center in the much-awaited exhibition match. With the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fight dividing opinion, Jake Paul showed off his skills in an impressive second-round victory over Nate Robinson. While the earlier projections about the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr purse had claimed that the boxers could pocket as much as $10 million, the disclosed figures have now revealed the guaranteed earnings of the stars.

Who won Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fight?

Tyson outlanded Jones, 67-37 over their 8-round exhibition fight and had the advantage, 57-28 in power punches 🥊 #TysonJones



(via @CompuBox) pic.twitter.com/uwHbMXbLVm — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 29, 2020

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fought an unofficial draw in the headline-grabbing exhibition matchup. The WBC announced the final result, with its three celebrity judges making the call. The eight two-minute rounds allowed both the famous boxers to come to grips with the conditions, with the fight seeing some memorable moments later on. Both the boxers expressed their satisfaction at the outcome after the fight, while also admitting their happiness at coming out of the event unscathed.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr purse value revealed

Both Mike and Roy will bank a guaranteed $1 million for tonight's exhibition 💰 #TysonJones



(via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/vJLhl9o3DF — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 29, 2020

After the exhibition fight, the California State Athletic Commission told ESPN that both Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will take home a confirmed amount of $1 million. Earlier media reports speculating on the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr purse had suggested that Mike Tyson could end up making as much as $10 million. However, that figure doesn’t include bonuses and earnings from the PPV sale percentage, with that figure expected to be revealed later.

With the fight reportedly trending at record numbers, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr could still see a lot of money come their way. As promised earlier, Mike Tyson once again reiterated that he will be donating his entire purse to charity.

Jake Paul and Nate Robinson fight: A vicious knockout

While the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr clash ended in a draw, the Jake Paul and Nate Robinson fight grabbed its fair share of headlines. Jake Paul is now 2-0 as a pro and knocked down Nate Robinson multiple times. On his return to the ring, Paul scored a trio of knockdowns, with his boxing training coming good against Robinson. The fight ended in the second round, with the YouTube sensation knocking the former NBA star unconscious with an impressive right hook.

Jake Paul and Nate Robinson purse and other details disclosed

The Jake Paul/Nate Robinson purse was $600k and the Tyson/Roy Jones purse was $1m? The promoters were definitely counting on the YouTube crowd to tune in. — One Two Threads (@onetwothreads) November 29, 2020

Along with the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr purse, the Jake Paul and Nate Robinson purse was revealed as well. According to media reports, the duo ended up taking home $600k for their efforts. Their earnings from the fight are likely to be boosted by endorsements and PPV share income, just like Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

As for the other fights, former light heavyweight champion Badou Jack took home $180k after dismantling Blake McKernan, with the latter earning $20k from the fight.

