Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants To Have A Hybrid Contest Against Floyd Mayweather

After defeating Conor McGregor in a massive cross-promotion bout in 2017, Floyd Mayweather expressed his interest in taking up a fight inside the UFC octagon. A lot of fans believe that Floyd Mayweather would face the first defeat of his life if he ever steps inside the octagon.

However, the undefeated boxer teased his return by posting two back-to-back photographs of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 246 (McGregor vs Cowboy). The entire MMA community got excited about Mayweather’s return. Both Floyd and Khabib are undefeated in their respective sports. So what happens if they collide? Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to give the answer but the Dagestani wants to implicate a different rule set for his highly anticipated bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to have a hybrid fight with Floyd Mayweather after UFC 249

While a lot of people doubt Khabib’s striking skills, the undefeated lightweight king of UFC wants to box with Floyd Mayweather for 11 rounds. However, the last round must be conducted under MMA rules. During an interview with TASS, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Numagomedov said that they are planning to work with multi-weight champion Vasyl Lomachenko for six months in order to fight Floyd Mayweather. "We will stand 11 rounds against the best boxer, so why not go one round according to the rules of MMA with us? But all things will happen after Tony," said Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father.

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomdov vs Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be putting up his 155 lbs strap on the line against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. The fight will take place at Barclays Centre on April 19, 2020 (IST). Apart from the lightweight title, Jessica Andrade will also defend her strawweight title in an epic rematch against Rose Namajunas.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Khabib Nurmagomedov and WBC.com)