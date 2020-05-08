Mike Tyson Boxing Return: Relive Tyson's Last Victory In The Boxing Ring Before His Return

The Mike Tyson boxing return has been the talk of the town as various organisations aim to bring Mike Tyson to their yard. According to reports, Mike Tyson has already received lucrative offers including one worth $1 million to face ex-rugby player Sonny Bills, and $20 million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Though the Mike Tyson boxing return is yet to address who will step up against the 'Baddest Man on Planet Earth', the 53-year-old has confirmed that he is going to lace up the boxing gloves after 15 years to raise money for charity. While the Mike Tyson boxing return continues to make headlines, here’s a look at Mike Tyson’s last professional boxing victory against Clifford Etienne in 2003.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson vs Clifford Etienne in 2003

Mike Tyson registered his 50th and final victory inside the ring when he went on to knockout Clifford Etienne in front of a packed crowd at The Pyramid in Memphis in 2003. Though Mike Tyson was considered to have lost his ‘shine’ by that time, he stunned the boxing world by unleashing a vicious first-round knockout. The fight had just begun and Clifford Etienne began to swing at Mike Tyson. However, Mike Tyson took very little time to read Etienne's tactics.

While both of them began exchanging jabs, Mike Tyson caught Clifford Etienne with a vicious right-hand jab. Clifford hit the canvas cold and Tyson was awarded the victory with a first-round knockout. However, Mike Tyson went on to lose his next two fights before hanging up his gloves in 2005.

Mike Tyson Boxing record: Wins - 50 (44 KOs), Losses - 6

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson training

A 53-year-old Mike Tyson surprised everyone with his latest training video showcasing the same boxing prowess that took him all the way to the top years ago. According to Tyson’s trainer, the former WBC heavyweight champion can step up for a proper PPV event with just six months of training and face any modern-day boxer. Here’s a look at Mike Tyson training.

