Mike Tyson To Make AEW Debut, Set To Make An Appearance At Double Or Nothing PPV

AEW's Double Or Nothing PPV is just a few days away and the promotion has been making major announcements regarding the PPV to keep fans buzzing. Earlier, the company confirmed that Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship title against Brodie Lee. Now, AEW has announced that former boxing world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will make an appearance to present the AEW TNT Championship belt to the inaugural champion. Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer have made it to the finals of the AEW TNT Championship tournament and either of them could get the belt from Mike Tyson.

Iron @MikeTyson will be at Double or Nothing to present the #TNTChampionship to the winner of the finals between @CodyRhodes & @LanceHoyt.



Iron @MikeTyson will be at Double or Nothing to present the #TNTChampionship to the winner of the finals between @CodyRhodes & @LanceHoyt.

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is no stranger to pro wrestling. Tyson is a WWE Hall of Famer who also made an appearance at WrestleMania 14 as the guest referee for the Shawn Michaels vs Stone Cold main event match. Mike Tyson helped Stone Cold win the match and knocked out ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ post Stone Cold's victory. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' earlier confirmed the Mike Tyson boxing return news. The Mike Tyson boxing news was greeted with much aplomb from combat sports fans as Mike Tyson announced that he will be returning to boxing for a four-round exhibition fight for charity.

Double Or Nothing: Updated Match Card for Double Or Nothing PPV

AEW World Championship match: Jon Moxley (c) vs Brodie Lee

Tournament final for the inaugural AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Lance Archer

Casino Ladder match: Darby Allin vs Colt Cabana vs Orange Cassidy vs Rey Fenix vs Scorpio Sky vs TBA vs TBA vs TBA vs TBA

AEW Women's World Championship (No Disqualification and No Countout match): Nyla Rose (c) vs Hikaru Shida

Singles match: MJF vs Jungle Boy

Singles match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs Kris Statlander

Tag Team match to find the No.1 contender for the AEW World Tag Team title: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent)

Stadium Stampede match: Matt Hardy and The Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz)

