Mike Tyson To Be Offered North Of $20m To Fight In Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

The Mike Tyson boxing return has been all the buzz these past few weeks in the world of combat sports. 'Iron Mike' has not stepped foot inside a boxing ring in 15 years. However, this hasn't stopped the media from hyping up his boxing return. Per the latest reports, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is ready to offer him north of $20 million to come out of retirement and fight in the promotion.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson boxing offer from BKFC

MMA Fighting report that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has already offered him $20 million to fight his returning match for the promotion. However, Tyson reportedly rebuffed the offer. BKFC President David Feldman told MMA Fighting that he will return with an improved offer and seeing the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' in the BKFC ring is still a possibility.

"I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen,” David Feldman said. "First, I want to see if we can make the Mike thing happen, period, and then we’ll start talking opponents. We’re not successful yet in making that Mike thing happen. But I don’t think the door’s shut. He did say no immediately. But I think there’s room there.”

Ever since Mike Tyson announced his intention to return to boxing, the media has put forth several potential opponents for the 53-year-old. The likes of former UFC stars like Tito Ortiz, Ken Shamrock, Mike Tyson's former foe Evander Holyfield, are all being touted as potential opponents. Recently, Tito Ortiz revealed during an interview that Tyson contacted him in regards to a potential fight. He did not comment if he accepted or declined the offer.

The potential opponent high up in the pecking order is Evander Holyfield. The former WBA heavyweight champion faced Iron Mike twice during the late 1990s; the second of the fights resulting in Mike Tyson biting off a chunk of Holyfield's ear during the bout. Holyfield recently shared a video of his independent training routine which hinted the 57-year-old might be open to the idea of facing Mike Tyson for the third time.

Former UFC champion Wanderlei Silva is another fighter being considered as Tyson's opponent. The 43-year-old is also a preferred option for the BKFC president to face Mike Tyson. "I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now," David Feldman added.

