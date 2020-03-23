Mike Tyson Chats With Eminem In Latest Episode Of Hotboxing Podcast; Watch Video

It's not everyday that one gets to see ‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ and the ‘Rap God’ interact with each other. However, Mike Tyson pulled off an amazing stunt by inviting Eminem in his latest episode of the ‘Hotboxing Podcast’. Not only did the duo sit down together but Eminem and Mike Tyson revealed what it feels like being at the top of your profession and how hard it is getting over there.

Mike Tyson and Eminem interact with each other on ‘Hotboxing Podcast’

The Oscar and BAFTA award-winning rapper sat down with former WBC champion Mike Tyson to discuss his music albums. However, by the end of the night, Mike Tyson and Eminem discussed a lot of things about their lives which included boxing. Mike Tyson also expressed his love towards Eminem’s rap while both of the legends expressed mutual respect for each other.

Mike Tyson has always been a huge fan of rap and he was very close to the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur. Both, Tupac and Mike Tyson were good friends and they often used to hang out together. A few days back, WBC boxing revealed an incredible story about how Tupac and Mike Tyson became friends.

As per reports, Mike Tyson met Tupac Shakur for the first time at a pub and Tyson didn’t know that Tupac was a rapper. Mike Tyson invited Tupac to come along with him in the pub as they entered, Tupac grabbed a mic and started rapping. That’s when Mike Tyson fell in love with Tupac’s talent and they both became good friends.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of HotBoxing Podcast)