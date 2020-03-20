Mike Tyson Earns £20k In 6 Hrs By Charging Fans £250 Each For Personalised Video Messages

Mike Tyson is no longer associated with the sport of boxing but his business ventures and outer-ring antics have earned him enough fortune to live a life of a millionaire. According to British newspaper The Sun, the legendary heavyweight boxer earns a lot of money from Cameo by charging 250 pounds per personalised clip from his fans. Apart from his personalised cannabis ranch and podcast, Mike Tyson is highly active in the boxing community and other social media platforms. Thus, the ‘Iron Man’ manages to bag a lot of money from these different sectors.

Mike Tyson Cameo: Mike Tyson Video messages and Mike Tyson earnings

As per reports, the youngest-ever boxer to grab the boxing heavyweight title is using a video uploading site called ‘Cameo’ to earn money and Tyson’s move on to the platform is turning out to be extremely profitable. TMZ reportedly stated that Mike Tyson managed to earn a whopping amount of 20,000 pounds in his first six hours of ‘work’.

The former world champion became one of the richest celebrities of his time by earning an amount of 350 million pounds in his career. However, Mike Tyson went on to lose all his fortune by leading an extravagant lifestyle. Though in recent times, Mike Tyson has again got back on his feet and is leading a decent life with a good amount of money.

Mike Tyson Cameo: Mike Tyson video messages

You can receive personalised video clips from Mike Tyson on ‘Cameo’ by paying 250 pounds from him. You can also interact with Tyson via social media platforms where he frequently replies to his fans. Cameo is a platform which the boxing legend uses to expresses himself.

