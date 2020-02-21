Anthony Hopkins To Take Up The Role Of Mike Tyson's Coach In 'Cus And Mike'

It has now been finalised that Anthony Hopkins has been cast as Cus D'Amato in the upcoming film, Cus and Mike. Reportedly, the fighting drama is going to be based on author Montieth Illingworth's popular work, Mike Tyson: Money, Myth, and Betrayal. The film will portray the relationship between Tyson and how his coach D'Amato played the role of a tough father figure in Tyson’s life.

The boxer has been open about his relationship with his coach and has revealed that he had a huge hand in shaping Tyson into a boxing legend who became the youngest heavyweight title winner in the sport's history at the age of 20.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Vs Buster Douglas: 30 Years Since The World Of Boxing Was Left STUNNED, Watch

Also Read | Mike Tyson’s 12-year-old Daughter Milan Trains With Serena Williams' Coach And Coco Gauff

Nick Cassavetes might lead Cus and Mike starring Anthony Hopkins

Filmmaker Nick Cassavetes is on the correct path to adapt the story from an original screenplay which was written by Desmond Nakano. A US news media house has confirmed that Nick is also going to take up the role of the film’s director.

The popular filmmaker spoke to the news media house and said that the film is an absolute dream scenario for him. He feels that it is an exclusive opportunity to work with Sir Anthony in a film about two of his all-time heroes, Cus D'Amato and Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson has always had a very special relationship with his coach and has shared a number of tweets about him. Here are some posts shared by Mike Tyson for Cus D'Amato.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Posts Throwback Video Of Mike Tyson, Calls It 'unforgettable History'

Also Read | Mike Tyson Wants Anthony Joshua To Show More Desire In His Upcoming Fight Vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Cus D'amato died this day 1985 -When was the last time you saw a manager, promoter, or trainer, shine a fighter's shoes. Cus adored fighters pic.twitter.com/nGiOMBEPGA — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 4, 2016

The name Cus D'Amato will forever be synonymous with one another. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 17, 2013

Cus D’Amato was a general and I was his soldier. And we were ready to go to war. #UndisputedTruthBook http://t.co/76r3Z2nKKK — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 9, 2013

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Gets Some Advice From Mike Tyson Ahead Of His Fight Against Andy Ruiz Jr

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.