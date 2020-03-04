Mike Tyson Tears Up, Says Nobody 'fears' Him Anymore And Has To Live A 'decent' Life

Mike Tyson ‘The Baddest Man’ on the planet is regarded as one of the most vicious men to have ever laced the boxing gloves. A prime Mike Tyson was not only intimidating, but his knockout power was noted as the scariest element in all of boxing’s history. However, fortune has not always been in Mike Tyson’s favour. The youngest heavyweight champion of the world has faced a number of controversies in his life and he was also declared bankrupt in 2003. But, Mike Tyson regained his possessions and managed to pull himself to financial stability even after retiring from boxing. The boxing community then saw a whole different side of Mike Tyson as he went on to cry in his own podcast. Here’s why Mike Tyson cried while talking about himself.

Mike Tyson emotional video

It’s not every day you get to see the “Baddest Man on Earth” crying. However, during an interaction with Sugar Ray Leonard in the Hotboxing podcast, Mike Tyson could not control his tears. The former WBC heavyweight champion of the world said that he misses himself’. It was absurd for a lot of boxing fans to hear such a statement from Mike Tyson but ‘Iron’ Mike went on to justify his statement.

According to Mike Tyson, he enjoyed intimidating his opponents during his prime as he loved to box. However, for the last few years, he is trying to adapt the art of being humble and he misses the deadly Mike Tyson in the process. UFC President Dana White posted the clip of Mike Tyson’s confession from his official Instagram handle and captioned, “I love Mike Tyson, never was and never will be anyone like him again”

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Dana White)