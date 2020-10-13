Mike Tyson Sparks Concern After Groggy, Awkward Interview With Piers Morgan On GMB

Boxing legend Mike Tyson left several viewers concerned by slurring his words and breathing heavily during an awkward interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Tuesday. The 54-year-old Tyson spoke with Morgan to discuss his highly-anticipated bout with Roy Jones Jr but left many worried with his strange mannerisms. Fans on social media were quick to pen down their concerns over the health of the former world heavyweight champion, who also kept touching his head on several occasions during the interview.

Mike Tyson interview on Good Morning Britain: Boxing icon leaves viewers worried

Former WBC, WBA and IBF champion, Mike Tyson spoke to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to discuss his upcoming fight with Roy Jones Jr. Tyson's fight with Jones is scheduled to take place on November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California with fans eagerly awaiting the 54-year-old's return to the ring. However, GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid looked uncomfortable while interviewing Mike Tyson, with tense pauses between the exchange of sentences.

Piers Morgan began the interview by asking Mike Tyson about his return to boxing after nearly 15 years away from the sport and the star responded by stating that he was "excited". While slurring in his response, Tyson said, "I feel pretty good, excited about coming back but I really want to do this." However, during the interview, Tyson also appeared to close his eyes and drop his head for several seconds, leaving Morgan and Reid concerned.

What's wrong with Mike Tyson? Fans on social media react after boxer's awkward interview

Similar concerns were shared by fans on social media, who began to wonder what was troubling Mike Tyson. On Twitter, one user claimed that Mike Tyson was clearly not looking fit enough for a fight next month, "Is Mike Tyson fit to fight next month? Clearly not, judging by that interview with Piers Morgan. I do hope I'm not the only viewer who thought he seemed confused during the talk." Another Tyson fan wrote, "That was awkward as ever, Tyson didn't sound as if all was good."

Although some fans were concerned about Tyson's health, some believed that the legendary boxer was simply "too drunk" to be interviewed. "I can see Mike Tyson is clearly drunk on this, LOL," said one user. "Tyson probably wasn't prepared tor the talk and might have had too much to drink before," said another.

Image Credits - Mike Tyson Instagram