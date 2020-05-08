Mike Tyson Receives $20 Million Offer To Compete In Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’, Mike Tyson will set foot in the boxing ring for one more time as he officially declared his return a few days back. However, Mike Tyson could also land up inside the octagon as he has been offered a lucrative $20 million deal to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship by the BKFC President Paul Feldman. As per reports, Paul Feldman has already offered the amount to Mike Tyson but Tyson is yet to respond.

The official Instagram handle of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship posted an image and revealed that Mike Tyson has been offered $20 million to step inside the octagon with bare knuckles. On Wednesday, BKFC President Paul Feldman told MMA Fighting that Mike Tyson’s return is going to be massive and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship wants to mark the opportunity by bringing the 53-year-old to their cage.

During the interview, Paul Feldman said, “The excitement the whole world was getting from Mike’s training videos, led us to make him an offer. He’s a legend and it’s just an honour to be able to talk with his team. We will see where things go from here, it will be an honour to work with Mike in any scenario.”

Mike Tyson recently posted a video of him training with MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro and surprised his fans, as he showcased the same power as that of his prime. Going by his videos, a bare-knuckle punch from Mike Tyson will still be capable of making his opponent hit the canvas cold. Here’s a glimpse of Mike Tyson training.

