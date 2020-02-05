Tyson Fury Shows Off His Bulked-up Physique As He Vows To KO Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are ready to unleash one of the biggest re-matches of heavyweight boxing history on February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. After a thriller in the original fight, both the undefeated boxers walked off with their records alive. However, the controversial draw forced the boxing world to line up Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury for one more time. No wonder, the entire world is excited about the fight since both the men are confident about surpassing the other. In the meantime, Tyson Fury has revealed his bulked-up physique as he vows to knock out Deontay Wilder on February 22.

Tyson Fury shows off his bulked-up body through Instagram

The undefeated Britton recently posted a picture from his official Instagram handle in which he is sporting a new shape for his upcoming fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Tyson Fury captioned the post, "Solid as rock ’19 stone, 270 lbs coming for @bronzebomber." Take a look at the post.

Tyson Fury has been calling out Deontay Wilder since the original fight took place in 2018. However, Wilder choose to go after Dominick Breazeale and Luis Ortiz before confirming the re-match against Tyson Fury. No wonder, Deontay Wilder is equally confident about notching the victory, as the WBC champion is still fresh from his knockout win against Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz. The press conferences are done and both the men are set to settle it down for one-more time inside the boxing ring.

